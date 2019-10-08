Swarm City Reaches Market Cap of $507,830.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $507,830.00 and $11,527.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00197637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01027230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00031444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

