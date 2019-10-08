Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.44.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Switch alerts:

In other news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $927,600.00. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 446.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Switch by 328.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 752,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Switch has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.00, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.