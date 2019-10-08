Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Receives $33.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYKE traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. 103,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,827. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

