Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Shares Down 2.6%

Synergy CHC Corp (OTCMKTS:SNYR) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 1,986 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 20,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

About Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR)

Synergy CHC Corp., a consumer health care company, markets and distributes various consumer branded products primarily in the health and wellness industry in North America. The company offers FOCUSfactor, a brain-health nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients; Flat Tummy Tea, a two-step herbal detox tea that works to help speed metabolism, boost energy, and reduce bloating; and Hand MD, an anti-aging skincare line formulated for the hands.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.