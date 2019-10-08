SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $6.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.98 billion and the highest is $6.02 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $23.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.16 billion to $23.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.22 billion to $23.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.97. 277,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $115.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $28,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,056.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,138 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,661,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,462 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after acquiring an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 641,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

