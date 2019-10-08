Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synthorx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on cancer and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of THOR-707, IL-2 autoimmune synthorin, IL-10 synthorin and IL-15 synthorin which are in clinical stage. Synthorx Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

THOR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Synthorx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Synthorx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:THOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 239,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,812. Synthorx has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synthorx will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Synthorx by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Synthorx by 10,706.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Synthorx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

