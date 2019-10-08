T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.74. 1,281,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,056. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.86.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

