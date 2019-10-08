Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TANH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,292. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Tantech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

