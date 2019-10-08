Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Targa Resources reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $44.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $67,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 10.9% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after acquiring an additional 669,310 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 28.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Targa Resources by 111.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 189.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

