Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Earns “Positive” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $67.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $44.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 562,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,380. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,281 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,024.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,322 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 20.7% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

