Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.21.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.97. The company had a trading volume of 759,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,973. Target has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,478 shares of company stock worth $8,695,363 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 10.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

