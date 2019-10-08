TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Market Cap Reaches $244,226.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $244,226.00 and approximately $10,722.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

