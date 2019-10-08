The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $54.02. 2,140,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,302,635. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

