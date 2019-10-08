The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 466,793 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 397,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,727,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,716,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 363,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 271,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

