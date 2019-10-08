Tidex Token Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $34,619.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00194194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

