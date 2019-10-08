Time New Bank Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, OTCBTC and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $8.72 million and $598,717.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00195538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.01025620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,277,210 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, Ethfinex, OKEx, Hotbit, Bibox, Binance, DragonEX, CoinBene, Huobi and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

