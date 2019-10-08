Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 2.8%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 483,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMDI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The stock has a market cap of $24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.89. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

