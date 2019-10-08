Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.57. Titanium shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

About Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company develops Creating Value from Waste technology that recovers bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings in the Athabasca oil sands region of Northern Alberta, Canada.

