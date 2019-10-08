TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $3.50. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 230,975 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.40.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $803.41 million and a PE ratio of 46.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$152.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas Ltd will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.