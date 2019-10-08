Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 66,993 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GAP were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in GAP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.