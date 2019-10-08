Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Tourist Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Mercatox and IDEX. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $13,402.00 and approximately $14,184.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00194669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.01024880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00028284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,933,323,630 tokens. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.