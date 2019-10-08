Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 169.68, a P/E/G ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $435,928.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,211.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 49,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $5,337,077.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,879.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,252. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

