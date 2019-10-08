Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after buying an additional 2,510,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,458,000 after buying an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after buying an additional 899,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,578,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 423,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,460,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $93.23. 210,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

