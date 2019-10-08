Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,158 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 303,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,246. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

