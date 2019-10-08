TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

NYSE:TNET opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.86. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 5.16%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $447,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,973 shares in the company, valued at $23,882,784.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $40,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,611.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,312 shares of company stock worth $8,092,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.