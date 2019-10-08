Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 218 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,941 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,106 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 208,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,471. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

