Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 23.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Shares of MA traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.28. 1,489,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,556. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $278.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,143 shares of company stock worth $38,535,340. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

