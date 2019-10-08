Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $216.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

