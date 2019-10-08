Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 499,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614,905. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.74.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.