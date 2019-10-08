Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 124 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.27. The company had a trading volume of 240,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,222. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $304.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.95.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

