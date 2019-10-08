Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 269 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.93.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.48. 44,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $130.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.66.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.