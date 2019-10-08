TrustVerse Trading 57.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $7.09 million and $27,947.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,644,090 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

