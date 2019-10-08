UBS Group AG Buys 150,569 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.53% of Meritage Homes worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,023,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 57,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $3,890,233.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,425 shares of company stock worth $44,685,523 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTH opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $864.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.