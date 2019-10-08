UBS Group AG Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,611,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 147,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 145,844 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 3.6% during the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 265,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 201,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

NYSE:ETW opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.