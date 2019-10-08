UBS Group AG Purchases 34,443 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 143.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $193.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.35. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $209.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $2,983,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,860,010.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total value of $1,091,139.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,132.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,162 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,658. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.06.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

