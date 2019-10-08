UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.12

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 25255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Get UDR alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $483,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in UDR by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 65,069 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,783,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in UDR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.