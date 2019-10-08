Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. 854,681 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

