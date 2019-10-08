Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 64,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 106,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,028,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 234,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,746,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $273.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

