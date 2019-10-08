Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,982 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up about 0.5% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 494.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.06. 82,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $105.18.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8733 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

