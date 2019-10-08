Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RARE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. 386,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,672. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,858,000 after buying an additional 1,110,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,859,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,944,000 after buying an additional 387,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 270,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,138,000 after buying an additional 268,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $11,431,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

