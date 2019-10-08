Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.15.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $155.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.27 and a 200 day moving average of $168.99. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.