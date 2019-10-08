United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $26,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,310,000 after acquiring an additional 231,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,279,000 after acquiring an additional 151,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after acquiring an additional 785,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $4,559,355.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.11. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

