Universa Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. Over the last week, Universa has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $7,639.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00195228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.01026425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00091567 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

