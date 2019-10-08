Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Upland Resources Ltd (LON:UPL) were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), approximately 2,216,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.25.

Upland Resources Company Profile (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

