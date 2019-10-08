Uranium Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:UEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:UEC) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Uranium Energy’s earnings. Uranium Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Uranium Energy.

Shares of NASDAQ UEC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 25,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,279. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

