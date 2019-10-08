Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of VMI stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $130.30. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,188. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,214.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $97,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 240,714 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 885,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 150,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,630,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,861,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 73,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.