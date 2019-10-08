ValuEngine Downgrades AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) to Hold

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AMSSY stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.33. 850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587. AMS AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 2.66.

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMS AG/ADR had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter.

AMS AG/ADR Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

