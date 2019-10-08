ValuEngine Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DEA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 546,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,645. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $150,068.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,125 shares of company stock worth $700,149. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.