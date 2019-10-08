ValuEngine Downgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Hold

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHTH. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. First Analysis raised shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.38. 944,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,652. eHealth has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $112.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David K. Francis sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth A. Brooke bought 1,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and have sold 174,627 shares worth $18,016,648. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.