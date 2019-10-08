ValuEngine Downgrades Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.95.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 3,027,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,780. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 767,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,900. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

